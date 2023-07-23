Blake Desjarlais
Image courtesy of NDP

A federal report raised concerns about an Edmonton MP who tried to influence the redrawing of electoral districts through political pressure. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the New Democratic Party and MP Blake Desjarlais from Edmonton Griesbach did not provide any answers when asked about this matter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

