Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A federal report raised concerns about an Edmonton MP who tried to influence the redrawing of electoral districts through political pressure.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the New Democratic Party and MP Blake Desjarlais from Edmonton Griesbach did not provide any answers when asked about this matter.
“The Commission was disappointed to receive communications that appeared to have been motivated to mobilize political pressure to influence its decision,” said a final Report of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Province of Alberta.
“The Commission accorded these submissions no weight in preparing this report.”
All nine ridings in Edmonton were changed. The report mentioned that only one MP tried to influence the Commissioners, which they called “a matter of concern.”
“The Commission is concerned about a voluminous influx of emailed submissions, a total of 171, from constituents of a particular electoral district following the completion of the in-person public hearings on Sept. 26,” said the report.
“This influx appeared to be the result of a calculated effort led by a particular MP to persuade the Commission to maintain the existing electoral boundaries, thereby ensuring the MP would maintain their stronghold,” wrote the Commission.
“This raised the concern that an attempt was being made to interfere with the integrity of the redistribution process.”
“The Commission reviewed all the feedback it had received,” said the report.
“Many of the emails in question praised the MP and echoed or mirrored the talking points used by that MP at a public hearing.”
The Commission did not respond to questions. Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre, AB), the only Edmonton MP to testify at a March 23 House Affairs committee hearing on the redistricting, had nothing to do with pressure tactics, said a spokesperson “He is not the MP referenced here.”
Desjarlais is in his first term as an MP after winning the election against Kerry Diotte, who was the previous MP from the Conservative party, by a margin of 1,500 votes.
“I am honoured to be the first openly two-spirited Member of Parliament elected to this chamber,” Desjarlais said in his maiden speech.
“As a young indigenous queer person, I know that representation matters.”
The only “matter of concern” the 10 provincial Boundaries Commissions are worried about is political pressure.
Once reports are presented and a representation order is made, Elections Canada has seven months to redraw the federal map.
“In the spring of 2024, if no election has been called during the seven-month period after the proclamation of the representation order, we will need at that point to be able to pivot overnight and be ready to hold an election on the new map should one be called,” Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault testified May 18 at the House Affairs committee.
“I know redistribution creates uncertainty and challenges for political parties.”
The new map expands the Commons from the current 338 seats to 343, with 122 in Ontario, 78 in Québec, 43 in British Columbia, 37 in Alberta, 14 in Saskatchewan, 14 in Manitoba, 11 in Nova Scotia, 10 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland and Labrador, four in Prince Edward Island and one each in Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
