Alberta NDP deputy leader Pancholi leaves Twitter because of 'unsafe' climate

Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi said she will no longer be posting to Twitter. While Pancholi had been active on Twitter, she said it “has become increasingly unsafe and toxic over the past two years, and I am done.” “You can continue to find me on other social media sites and can reach me in my formal capacity as MLA by email and phone,” said Pancholi in a Wednesday statement. “Instagram/Facebook/Threads — @pancholi_rakhi.” .Her Bluesky username is @pancholirakhi.bsky.social. “Better is possible,” she said. Better Dwelling co-founder Stephen Punwasi asked if Pancholi leaving Twitter would worsen echo chambers. “Counterpoint: won’t echo chambers of political opinions result in worse social outcomes by normalizing the most extreme of arguments without challenge?” said Punwasi..Canadian Army veteran Randy Joy said Pancholi leaving Twitter was likely for the best. “Socialism dies when exposed to the truth,” said Joy. .Former Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) took to Twitter in 2022 to tell owner Elon Musk his nonsensical tweeting was not welcome in the Twitterverse..Alberta NDP MLA tells Elon Musk to ‘STFU’ for his ‘stupid political takes’.Phillips took exception to Musk’s continued support for the Freedom Convoy, telling him to stop “filling the world with your stupid political takes.”Musk drew Phillips’ ire while responding to prominent Canadian political commentator Aaron Gunn’s tweet with drone footage of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.