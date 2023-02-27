It's that time of year again in Alberta as firefighters, supported by air tankers and other specialized equipment are getting ready for the wildfire season ahead.
The wildfire season runs from March 1 to October 31 in Alberta.
“As folks look forward to enjoying Alberta’s wonderful outdoor spaces over the months ahead, we’re focussed on keeping communities safe," Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism Todd Loewen said.
"Alberta Wildfire has leading-edge firefighting resources positioned across the province, ready to respond to new wildfires as they arise, and continues to test and implement emerging tools and innovation designed to increase our wildfire management capabilities. It’s important that everyone plays an active role in preventing wildfires from starting.”
Nearly all spring wildfires in Alberta are human-caused, which means that they are 100% preventable.
During the 2022 wildfire season, Alberta recorded 1,246 wildfires that burned 130,858 hectares. In 2022, 61% of wildfires were human-caused.
The spring wildfire hazard is highest after seasonal melting has left fuels like trees and grasses extremely dry and flammable. Under these conditions, wildfire can ignite easily and spread quickly.
While it is too early to predict what the 2023 wildfire season will look like in the province, spring rainfall will have a significant impact on what can be expected.
During the high-hazard time in spring, and throughout the wildfire season, it is critical that people take care to fully extinguish campfires, frequently check off-highway vehicles (OHVs) for smouldering debris and conduct agriculture burning projects safely.
Fire permits are free and are required during wildfire season for activities like residential, industrial or agricultural debris burning within the Forest Protection Area (FPA).
Those living or operating a business within the FPA can obtain their fire permit online at firepermits.alberta.ca or by calling their local forest area office. Those outside the FPA can contact their local municipality to ask about fire permit requirements.
To report a wildfire, call 310-FIRE (310-3473) toll-free, from anywhere in Alberta.
Up-to-date information on fire advisories, restrictions, bans and OHV restrictions is available at albertafirebans.ca or by calling 1-866-FYI-FIRE (1-866-394-3473).
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
