Alberta

Nenshi accuses Smith of dividing Albertans at ‘Rally the Vote for Canada’

Nenshi accuses Smith of dividing Albertans at ‘Rally the Vote for Canada’
Nenshi accuses Smith of dividing Albertans at ‘Rally the Vote for Canada’WS Files/Alyson Fraser
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Alberta Ndp
Danielle Smith
Elections Alberta
Alberta Independence
Nenshi
Nenshi attacks Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
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