Friends. If you consider yourself conservative or have voted Conservative in the past, please listen to what @JeromyYYC said this morning. (You can forward through me!) Calgary Eyeopener May 12, 2023: Nenshi and Farkas https://t.co/WP34bsvSU0— Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) May 12, 2023
Former Mayor of Calgary Naheed Nenshi and Jeromy "Pathfinder" Farkas teamed up on CBC Radio on Friday to blast and try to discredit UCP leader Danielle Smith.
"Friends. If you consider yourself conservative or have voted Conservative in the past, please listen to what @JeromyYYC said this morning," Nenshi said, promoting Calgary Eyeopener on Twitter.
"I talked with some remaining friends and candidates in the UCP and I'll tell you this like we supported bringing the parties together because we thought we're gonna get the best of both worlds," Farkas, who ran for mayor in 2021, said on CBC Radio.
"We thought we were getting Wildrose, I'll call it financial responsibility and transparency, married with PC competence and progressive social values. But instead, we got the worst that the big spending and the corruption of the PCs combined with some extreme views of the Wildrose."
Farkas claimed he has "several friends" who are UCP candidates and they're going to "be mad" at him for his radio slam.
"But not nearly as mad as they get every time that Smith opens her mouth. And I really do question, though, what they're thinking, the exact same situation played out with moderate Republicans who stuck with Trump in some kind of attempt to control him," Farkas said.
"But these people are really foolish if they think that they can control her. So Smith, Take Back Alberta and others are actively changing the definition of what it means to be a conservative in this province."
Farkas said, "They're clearly winning right now."
"So take, for example, the arena deal."
"We used to be a free market, but now it's a mainstream conservative idea. The billionaires are owed taxpayer money to rocket their record profits to the moon. And the bigger issue isn't really about policy for me. But what we're seeing right now, I think is and I don't say this lightly, but I think it's serious and it's dangerous. The Conservatives are supposed to believe in the rule of law, but Smith has made mainstream the idea of picking and choosing what laws apply."
Farkas then said that Smith claimed residential schools were hoaxes and pushes conspiracy theories that no children died.
"Our backers are out there saying that if you disagree with them, you're somehow anti-human or less than human. You know that this isn't spin. That's harmful, dangerous stuff. And for conservatives out there. We think I'm picking on Danielle for being somehow too conservative. Please listen, these are not conservative values," Farkas said.
"They are something else entirely. And if Rachel Notley was out there, calling you a Nazi, or disrespecting our veterans by boycotting the poppy like Danielle Smith did, you would say she should be disqualified from being premier."
The host at CBC Radio then comments "strong words" from Jeromy and brings the former mayor of Calgary on air for his turn to slam Smith.
"You ask anyone on the street, 97% of people will say to you, I'm fiscally conservative and socially progressive," Nenshi claimed.
"And what we have is a party that is the opposite."
"It really doesn't match the values of Albertans. The question is will Albertans vote for the Conservatives out of habit? I think of it a bit like that famous Canadian coffee chain. You know, the coffee is not that good anymore. The food's not great. It's gotten very expensive. You can get cheaper and better coffee at McDonald's. But you've always gotten [it] there. And so the question is, are people going to continue to actually just go there and vote conservative," Nenshi said.
"If you hadn't been talking about the video where she compared people to Hitler you'd be talking about the video like you did earlier this morning, where she talked about contracting hospitals. We never even talked about the video where she said blockading the border Coutts was a good thing, she just goes on and on and on and she has no response to this stuff."
Nenshi claimed Smith has gone from "you can't trust what I said before because I was just doing it for clicks and ratings to last week's argument was I was just really stressed, man."
"And then this week's argument seems to be it's all lies, so I think she's calling herself a liar, but I'm not sure," Nenshi said.
"The point is she's got no defence anymore. By the way, the 'I'm so stressed' argument is the most interesting one, you know, being a podcaster, you know, that's stressful, man. You know what's really even more stressful, being the premier and being the premier at a time when there are wildfires and there is an emergency across the province."
"If you can't handle the stress of being a podcaster, how in the world are you going to handle the stress of being the premier?"
Farkas then took the microphone and said "I think looking at the map, the path to victory is so much easier for the UCP than the NDP."
"I think that explains why the mayor and city council went all in supporting the UCP campaign announcement with the arena deal rather than maybe hedging their bets or waiting," Farkas said.
Farkas then pushed back on the idea that "Danielle is somebody who is conservative."
"This is something else entirely," Farkas claimed.
Nenshi claimed, "Rachel Notley has to be perfect" if she was to win the election.
"You know, she's widely admired, her approval ratings are always higher than Danielle Smith's approval ratings," Nenshi claimed.
Given what a hellhole Calgary turned into from 11 years of “leadership” under fatso and wacko city counsel he’s in no position to talk about making good policy decisions.
Well, I feel Farkas has some sort of axe to grind that I was not aware of.
WTF is with Western Standard publishing another article badmouthing Smith? Seriously.
I can get this garbage for free on CBC.
Nenshi, Farcas and Gondeck all appear to be low-rent compatriots.
Next Calgary election cycle, I am more than willing to chip in a few bucks to get a comprehensive private financial/personnel audit of ALL Mayoral candidates.
The last thing we need in this city is more 'woke'.
LOL people listen to CBC radio ?
Wow. You sold her out Farris. I used to have some respect for you (it’s now all gone). Nenshi on the other hand…
Farkas, giving in to the siren song of the "strange new respect" mainstream liberal media will give to former center right politicians willing to bash current center right politicians. CBC wouldn't give him the time of day when he was at City Hall or running for Mayor. Now he's welcomed with open arms for the sole purpose of declaring Smith is not a conservative, according to Jeromy "weirdo" Farkas. Don't you have a mountain to climb somewhere Farkas, get lost.
I'm suprised Neshi didn't discuss butter chicken as he is an expert.
Wow! Farkas sure is not the person I thought he was.
Farkas and Nenshi are both war criminals. They are up to their necks in the Covid fraud and have ZERO CREDIBILITY! Same with these two fat losers on CBC. What a disgrace like take some pride in your personal appearance and go on a diet. Stop drinking beer, eating sugar, and get some exercise. Why should anyone take seriously two people who obviously have no self control.
I knew Farcas was a phony, this just proves it. When the slime ball Farcas decided to climb out from under his rack a few weeks ago, I knew he was up to no good. The guy is a loser, had a big lead over Gondek and blew it, go away Farcas, let the grown ups talk.
