Alberta

Nenshi appoints Christina Gray as official opposition leader, Rakhi Pancholi as deputy leader

Naheed Nenshi
Naheed Nenshi Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Alberta Legislature
Christina Gray
Naheed Nenshi
Votes
Rakhi Pancholi
Deputy Leader
Alberta NDP Leadership Race
Appointments
Official Opposition Leader

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news