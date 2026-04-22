Nenshi backtracks after dismissing the possibility of Albertans voting to leave Canada

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi acknowledged on Wednesday that a referendum could result in Albertans voting to leave Canada, but he believes they deserve the chance to vote again once they understand the terms of departure. "The UCP has become a separatist party, and that's what makes this very, very hard to predict, and that's why I need to fight like hell, and all Canadians, all Albertans who believe in Canada, need to fight like hell to keep Alberta in Canada," said Nenshi to the Western Standard on Wednesday. Nenshi's comments came after the Western Standard asked him, similar to their question on Tuesday, "What would it mean to you if Albertans voted against wanting to remain in Canada? And then following that, would you guys accept that as the will of Albertans if they voted that?""Well, it won't happen," said Nenshi on Tuesday. "I mean, that's a hypothetical that won't happen. No survey is showing that.".Nenshi has repeatedly pointed to Brexit and the 1992 Quebec referendum as examples of why, despite Alberta's independence averaging near 27%, people cannot underestimate and dismiss the movement.He changed his messaging on Wednesday after the Western Standard reminded him of his examples."Well, that's a very fair question, and it is absolutely true that these things are really hard to predict," Nenshi said. "So, what we know is that despite all the press and all the air time and all the huge amount of voice that the separatist movement has had, their numbers haven't changed."The only difference, according to Nenshi, is that Premier Danielle Smith has begun pandering to the Alberta independence advocates, who also make up the core of her party's membership..However, relenting to the hypothetical, Nenshi said a "No" vote does not immediately make Alberta an independent country, but rather initiates negotiations with the federal government on the terms of Alberta's exit from Canada.Nenshi then returned to the Brexit example and said he has often taken issue with the fact that the British did not have the chance to vote on the terms of their withdrawal from the European Union.Smith has often said she will allow referendums on Alberta independence and other topics because her government wants a clear mandate from Albertans on key decisions.Nenshi did not deny that an initial vote against remaining in Canada may trigger a mandate for negotiations, similar to Brexit, but he believes Albertans need the opportunity to reassess and confirm their desire to leave Canada once they understand the terms under which they will do so."So it's very hypothetical, but I would say today, if the referendum passed and the negotiations began, we would go back to Albertans and say, 'Are you sure?' under the Clarity Act, ensuring that that clear majority that the Clarity Act requires is there," Nenshi said.