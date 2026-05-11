Alberta

Nenshi claims Albertans care about saving Canada, not politics

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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