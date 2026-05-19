Alberta

Nenshi claims Smith will use Lukaszuk's petition to appease Alberta independence supporters

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta Forever Canadian
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