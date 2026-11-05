Alberta

Nenshi denies knowingly withholding critical Bearspaw water main recommendations in 2015

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the Bearspaw South Feeder Main report released by the UCP government.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the Bearspaw South Feeder Main report released by the UCP government. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Ableg
Chantelle De Jonge
Dan Williams
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Bearspaw feeder main break