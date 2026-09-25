Alberta

Nenshi dodges question on abolishing Senate, says it is irrelevant and will never happen

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Shadow Minister Gurinder Brar speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Shadow Minister Gurinder Brar speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada. Alberta NDP Caucus: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada Senate
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
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