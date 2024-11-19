Nenshi encourages Smith to fire Calgary cabinet minister to give him chance at seat

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi suggested he wants Premier Danielle Smith to fire a Calgary cabinet minister or have them resign to enable him to run for a seat in the legislature. Nenshi pointed out Smith has the largest cabinet in Alberta history. “There’s nine of them from Calgary, and seven of them I have no idea what they do,” said Nenshi at a Tuesday press scrum. “So she’s got a great menu.” Nenshi had said Smith has blamed not calling the Lethbridge-West byelection on him. “But here’s the thing, premier — if you want to create a vacancy for me by firing one of your underperforming ministers in Calgary or Edmonton, I’m happy to run,” he said. “Meanwhile, Lethbridge deserves an MLA who knows Lethbridge well, and Rob Miyashiro’s that guy.”.Nenshi followed up by saying the probability Smith will fire an underperforming Calgary cabinet minister to give him a seat is zero. “This is an extremely cynical government,” he said. “They’re waiting to call the Lethbridge byelection until the students are not in school after final exams.” Because the Alberta government has delayed the Lethbridge-West byelection, he said it does not care about democracy. Rather, he alleged it only cares about staying in power. Nenshi confirmed on October 30 he will not be asking one of his MLAs to step aside to allow him to get into the Alberta Legislature because that is old school politics..Nenshi says he will not ask an Alberta NDP MLA to step aside to get seat \n.If an Alberta NDP MLA was asked to step aside, he said it would show his ego is more important than the work he or she is dealing with. “My MLAs are outstanding,” he said.