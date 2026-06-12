Nenshi pushes CSIS for information about foreign interference involving Alberta independence

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has called on the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service to take action on alleged foreign interference in Alberta's independence movement, including providing public updates ahead of Alberta's referendum and a risk assessment on the matter. "The referendum will occur under the very real environment of foreign interference with the intended purpose of stoking separatist sentiment to harm social cohesion, foment polarization and ultimately harm our country," reads a letter Nenshi sent to CSIS Director Daniel Rogers on Monday. He cited a May 6 study detailing suspected Russian and U.S. interference in the movement, a report identifying YouTube accounts using AI to share "disinformation," and the leak of Alberta's electoral list as reasons to suspect foreign meddling. .Nenshi’s letter urged CSIS to assure Albertans that it is investigating foreign interference, to offer updates before the referendum, to request resources to combat misinformation, and to provide a risk assessment after the electoral data breach. "This separatist referendum runs a very real risk of foreign interference,” wrote Nenshi in an X post on Friday. “We now know that Albertans’ personal information has been exposed to American actors, and the separatists have been looking for support and money from the Trump administration.”Alberta's Public Safety Minister, Mike Ellis, told Albertans in May that the Alberta RCMP had informed him they had received no credible information "to suggest that the Alberta separatist movement has been subject to foreign interference.""However, I have also said, Mr. Speaker, the situation is extremely fluid, and due to the new allegations that have been made regarding Elections Alberta's information breach, I hope the RCMP thoroughly look into this matter," said Ellis..Premier Danielle Smith obtained Top-Secret security clearance in May to receive briefings on foreign interference ahead of the referendum. "The RCMP does not brief our government," said Smith during Question Period on March 18. "I made that clear, and no, I'm not happy with that fact, which is why we have to go to alternative sources to be able to get intelligence, and I am going through the process to be able to get a higher clearance so that I can get CSIS briefings, because I would like to know if there is any foreign interference happening in our province."Nenshi claims Smith has failed to intervene, despite knowing about suspicions of foreign interference in the movement. "That’s why I have written to CSIS asking for transparency, regular updates, and a clear assessment of the dangers we face," Nenshi wrote in his post. "Danielle Smith doesn’t care about protecting you. Alberta’s New Democrats do."