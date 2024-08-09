UPDATED: Nenshi says Alberta government has poor response to healthcare crisis

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi says doctors are sending out a strong SOS over the sinking healthcare system, with no clear emergency response from the UCP government. This is because Alberta Medical Association (AMA) President Dr. Paul Parks said it is becoming evident the status quo will not hold without immediate government action. “Our healthcare professionals are shouting for help,” tweeted Nenshi on Thursday. “When will the UCP (United Conservative Party) listen?”.Alberta Health press secretary Andrea Smith responded by saying the government is committed to ensuring Albertans have access to care when and where they need it. “That’s why we’ve been working with the AMA on a new primary care compensation model,” said Smith. “We’ve also committed and provided an additional $157 million this year towards panel management support and transition funding for primary care.”Smith acknowledged the Alberta government knows more needs to be done, which is why it continue to work with the AMA on the new family physician compensation model. Of course, she said Parks is aware of this work and of its commitment to ensure Albertans can access a primary care provider. Rather than spend money on healthcare, Parks said the Alberta government is “choosing to send Albertans for the most expensive care in overflowing emergency departments and hospitals, to which many will simply return in a worsening spiral because there is no one to care for them in the community." “It appears that our government is committed to spending more on consultants and on the dismantling of the existing healthcare system than on directing desperately needed funding to the frontlines,” he said. “Burgeoning numbers of orphaned patients, workforce shortages in acute care, surgical diversions, wait times for cancer care and other dangerous deficiencies increase daily.”While the AMA would continue to advocate for physicians, patients, and the healthcare system, he said the Alberta government has to step up. He said he is concerned it does not understand the dire sense of urgency as show by the fact it has yet to take immediate actions on key components and priority areas. The Alberta government put forward legislation in May to what it says would refocus the healthcare system to ensure Albertans get the care they need when and where they require it. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to refocus healthcare systemTo that end, the Alberta government will create four new organizations dedicated to each priority health services sector: acute care; primary care; continuing care; and mental health and addictions. “We are taking another step toward improving healthcare by updating legislation and enabling the governance and oversight required to refocus the health system,” said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.