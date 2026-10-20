Alberta

Nenshi says Albertans did not give Smith a clear positive mandate

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the results of Alberta's referendum.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the results of Alberta's referendum. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
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