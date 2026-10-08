Alberta

Nenshi says Albertans have grievances with the UCP, not Ottawa

Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters at the Alberta Legislature Building ahead of Alberta's Oct. 19 referendum.
Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters at the Alberta Legislature Building ahead of Alberta's Oct. 19 referendum. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
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