Alberta

Nenshi says Albertans will vote to stay in Canada

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi and other NDP MLAs gathered to announce the For Alberta, For Canada campaign. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta Forever Canadian

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