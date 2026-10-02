Nenshi says federal NDP leader Lewis can 'say what he likes' about Pacific Link pipeline

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi says the federal NDP and its leader, Avi Lewis, can oppose the Pacific Link pipeline, pushing back against the common association between the two parties. Lewis took to X on Thursday after Prime Minister Mark Carney designated the Pacific Link pipeline from Alberta to the BC coast as a project of national interest, expediting the approval process so construction could begin in September 2027. Nenshi applauded the designation and the progress towards Alberta securing a new pipeline to export oil to Asian markets, but Lewis was far from supportive of the decision. He said the environmental and climate consequences of a new pipeline are "extreme." "Another summer of devastating wildfires that forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes should have been the wake-up call this government needed to put the interests of Canadians ahead of the profits of the oil and gas industry," wrote Lewis in an X post. .The UCP quickly took Lewis's anti-oil and gas attitude and tried to connect it to their opponents in Alberta. Nenshi and the Alberta NDP, however, have made efforts in recent months to disassociate from the federal party. "Mr. Lewis has his job to do," said Nenshi to reporters. "I'm not a member of that party. Many provincial NDP members are not members of that party. We've cut that tie with the federal NDP, and fundamentally, he can say what he likes." He then turned the attention to the UCP and asked whether Premier Danielle Smith has spoken to Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre about his opposition to the largely taxpayer-funded pipeline, or the memorandum of understanding that paved the way for it. "At the end of the day, folks can say what they want in Ottawa," Nenshi said. "Here in Alberta, we get stuff built." Nenshi threw another jab at Smith and Poilievre when the Western Standard asked whether he intends to speak with Lewis to advocate for the pipeline and address his concerns. .The Alberta NDP leader also fought to prevent Smith from taking a victory lap about the Pacific Link announcement, saying that the proposed route follows the Transmountain Expansion Pipeline Expansion that former Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley fought for while in office. Nenshi said his government spent time advocating with industry executives, First Nations and the BC government to create a southern proposal, while Smith fought and inevitably failed to get a pipeline to the Northern coast. "Let's be clear: the premier had very little to do with this pipeline," Nenshi said. "It's not the route she wanted. It wasn't the thing she investigated. It wasn't the thing she was lobbying for.""This was the federal government working with industry, with an able assist from folks like me who knew what we were talking about that got it done." He also questioned the timing of the announcement, as have many others who have acknowledged that the designation was made 19 days before Alberta's referendum. "Frankly, this should have been designated months ago," Nenshi said. "It could have been done months ago, but the premier wanted to delay it so she could look like a hero before the referendum, of her own making, her own referendum, and clearly, it hasn't worked. Albertans are much smarter than that." .The Alberta NDP leader has ferociously opposed the Alberta referendum, claiming that Albertans do not want to have it and Smith is only holding it to save her political career by "pandering" to Alberta independence supporters. He has also said a trade war with the US is not the climate for a vote on leaving Canada. The latter has been a common criticism of BC NDP Premier David Eby in recent weeks following his decision to call a snap provincial election with multiple years left in his term. Critics accuse Eby of spending millions of dollars to run a provincial election alongside a municipal election to capitalize on political turmoil within the BC Conservatives and the country's trade war with the US. The Western Standard asked Nenshi for his thoughts on the timing of Eby's decision, and he said, though he does not know beyond what is covered in the news, he, like other people, is a bit surprised by how tight the election is, but he is confident that British Columbians will make the right choice. The former Calgary mayor then circled back and offered a "little bonus" to his response, while also adding a closing jab at Smith. "What irritates me the most about it is having an election, a provincial election, at the same time as municipal elections," Nenshi said. "I think the municipal politicians deserve the ability to get their voice out to citizens without another election going in the way.""So, I actually gave you more of an opinion than I was intending to, but unlike Premier Smith, I got a lot of love for municipal politicians. They have a hard job, and they deserve a bit of respect."