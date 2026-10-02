Alberta

Nenshi says federal NDP leader Lewis can 'say what he likes' about Pacific Link pipeline

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the upcoming Alberta referendum and the recent Pacific Link pipeline announcement.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi speaking to reporters about the upcoming Alberta referendum and the recent Pacific Link pipeline announcement. Alberta NDP: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta referendum 2026
NDP Leader Avi Lewis
Pacific Link pipeline
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