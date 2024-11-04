Nenshi says good for Smith for getting 91.5% in her leadership review

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi said good for Premier Danielle Smith for getting 91.5% in her leadership review at the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting. However, Nenshi said the millions of dollars, all of the time, and bussing to bring people to the Alberta UCP AGM worked for Smith. “And listen premier, I hope it was worth it,” said Nenshi at a Monday press scrum. “I hope you can look 2013 Danielle in the eye and say nevermind that I went back on every single thing you said you stood for.” He encouraged Smith to tell her 2013 self she is premier now and say it was worth it. Smith received a whopping 91.5% approval rating in her leadership review at the UCP AGM on Saturday, but 8.5% of members disapproved of her..HER PARTY NOW: Smith crushes leadership vote with 91.5% .A total of 4,633 UCP members cast ballots in the leadership review. However, 6,085 people registered to attend the UCP AGM, making it the largest political convention in Canadian history.“I love you,” she said. Nenshi followed up by saying he did not care about the difference between Smith’s approval rating in the leadership review and his result from the Alberta NDP leadership race. “I think the difference is 4,000 votes versus 62,000 votes,” he said. Nenshi won the Alberta NDP leadership race on the first ballot with 62,746 out of 72,930 votes (86%) in June, demolishing his competition..UPDATED: Nenshi crowned new Alberta NDP leader.Alberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) came in second place with 5,890 votes (8.1%), MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) finished third with 3,063 (4.2%), and MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) came fourth with 1,222 (1.7%). Nenshi said he was living a great life five months prior to his win.