Nenshi says he will not ask an Alberta NDP MLA to step aside to get seat

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi confirmed he will not be asking one of his MLAs to step aside to allow him to get into the legislature because that is old school politics. If an NDP MLA was asked to step aside, Nenshi said it would show his ego is more important than the work he or she is dealing with. “My MLAs are outstanding,” said Nenshi at a Wednesday press scrum. “They’re strong.” While he could go up to an MLA and ask him or her to resign to help him out, he said that is not how he does politics. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith left Calgary-Elbow without an MLA for nine months. While Smith left this seat open, she called a byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat to allow her to get into the Alberta Legislature and gave the former MLA a government job. He said that is not what Albertans are expecting. Nenshi won the Alberta NDP leadership race on the first ballot with 62,746 out of 72,930 votes (86%) in June, demolishing his competition. .UPDATED: Nenshi crowned new Alberta NDP leader.NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) came in second place with 5,890 votes (8.1%), MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) finished third with 3,063 (4.2%), and MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) came fourth with 1,222 (1.7%). He said he was living a great life five months prior to his win. Nenshi had said the fall legislative session will be ending in a few weeks. “I noticed the premier is good,” he said. “She spends a whole hour a day in the legislature and then spends her life doing other things.” In response, he said he is happy to spend one hour with her. When an opportunity presents itself to run, he vowed he will run. Alberta NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro (Lethbridge-West) called on Smith to call the byelection for the riding on October 17. .Lethbridge-West Alberta NDP candidate demands Smith call byelection for riding .The NDP nominated Miyashiro for the Lethbridge-West byelection five weeks ago, and the United Conservative Party put its candidate in place a few weeks ago. “I’m ready to fight for a better Lethbridge,” said Miyashiro.