Alberta

Nenshi says his shift to Calgary in 2027 is motivated by a desire to return home

A screenshot of Naheed Nenshi speaking about his decision to run in Calgary in 2027.
A screenshot of Naheed Nenshi speaking about his decision to run in Calgary in 2027. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Alberta Ndp
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Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta Election 2027
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