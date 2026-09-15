Nenshi says no seat in Calgary is 'safe' for the UCP

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi boasted with joy on Tuesday as his party celebrated a victory in the Calgary-Shaw byelection, saying that winning the historically conservative riding shows that there is no longer a "safe" seat in Calgary for the UCP. "This was a perfect campaign," said Nenshi on Tuesday. "We had the best team, we had the best candidate, and we had the best message. A message that was resonating with Albertans. The message was to send Danielle Smith a message that we deserve better. We deserve better than this.".Newly elected Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell joined Nenshi for a press conference on Tuesday, as the two rejoiced over Campbell's byelection victory and the party's ability to flip what Nenshi said is the "second or third" biggest conservative riding in Alberta. "This was a vote for the Alberta NDP," Nenshi said. "It was a vote for a better vision. It was a vote for a better government, and it was a vote for a man who is going to be an incredible MLA." In a race that was back-and-forth through much of the counting process, Campbell prevailed over UCP candidate Mike Derry, winning the vote 46.6% to 43%, thanks in large part to an 855-vote advantage in advanced polling. .Campbell and Derry both campaigned based on Calgary-Shaw's need for more schools, but Campbell believes he prevailed because residents could see which party could actually deliver results. "People could just look back at the last seven years and understand where the provinces deviate from the action, and I think it's being felt so acutely right now, particularly in Calgary-Shaw," Campbell said. "People know exactly where the empty green grass fields are in their neighbourhood, where there's supposed to be a school." The Alberta independence debate was also a dominant theme throughout the campaign period; Nenshi and Campbell said they heard from residents in Calgary-Shaw who voted against the UCP to protest its approach to the movement. "The conversation about Canada is helping people understand that Danielle Smith and her extreme friends have taken over the conservative movement, and they're looking for alternatives," Nenshi said. .With the byelection won, Campbell will shift his focus to delivering on his campaign promises and advocating for all residents of Calgary-Shaw. "I'm a proud Canadian, and I'm honoured to represent a community that shares those values," Campbell said. "I will always stand up for our country, and I'll always fight for the values of the people of Calgary-Shaw. "Whether you voted for me or not, I will work hard every day to earn your trust and be a strong voice for you in the legislature." The dynamic could be difficult, however, as he will be tasked with advocating for Calgary-Shaw within an Alberta NDP caucus, where many of the ridings represented may not share their conservative priorities. Similar examples can be seen within the UCP during the current term, as two MLAs have been removed from the caucus after speaking out in opposition because they believed some decisions did not align with their constituents' values. When the Western Standard asked about this dynamic, Campbell said he thinks he is joining a caucus whose already announced plans align with the campaign message that earned him the election. "I've joined a really great team that has the right plan for Albertans, and people are recognizing that we're a credible alternative to the UCP government," Campbell said. "That we don't have the vote by default. The NDP has a plan for the future." .Nenshi took it a step further, saying he knows the residents of Calgary-Shaw thanks to his time as the city's mayor, and the byelection proved that the Alberta NDP understands Calgary's needs. "We already have the majority of the seats in Calgary, but it proves that we understand the needs of Calgary, particularly South Calgary, far better than the government does," Nenshi said. To him, the results send a message about more than just Calgary-Shaw. It shows that other historically conservative ridings are attainable ahead of the 2027 provincial election. "Places like Highwood, Okotoks, Black Diamond, places around Edmonton, and places in other cities like Grande Prairie and Red Deer- suddenly, all of these places are in play for the Alberta New Democrats," Nenshi said.