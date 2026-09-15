Alberta

Nenshi says no seat in Calgary is 'safe' for the UCP

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell speaking following Campbell's victory in the Calgary-Shaw byelection.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell speaking following Campbell's victory in the Calgary-Shaw byelection. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Alberta Ucp
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Calgary-Shaw
Kyle Campbell MLA
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