Nenshi says Smith should not deweaponize Alberta's oil in trade negotiations

EDMONTON — Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi shredded Premier Danielle Smith on Tuesday, saying the premier should not remove Canada's largest weapon in the trade war with the U.S. by taking Alberta's oil and gas industry off the negotiating table. "Nobody wants us to turn off the taps to the United States," said Nenshi during a press conference. "But I'll tell you this: when you're negotiating, especially when you're negotiating with a bully, you don't start with one hand tied behind your back." .Political discourse across Canada has been dominated in recent days by discussions about how the country should respond after trade negotiations with the U.S. dissolved on Friday and President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on select Canadian goods. Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government will match Trump's tariffs "dollar-for-dollar," and on Tuesday, his government revealed that such levies will be imposed on products including American steel, dairy products, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics.Absent from the retaliatory actions were an export charge on Alberta oil entering the U.S. or a decision to cut supply completely, as many leaders across Canada have called for. Smith, however, does not support using Alberta's oil as a bargaining chip, despite the industry being one of Canada's largest trade assets. She said cutting the flow of oil entering the U.S. would be "extremely harmful to Canadians and is not a viable option." .Nenshi disagrees with Smith's public opposition to the tactic, arguing that there are questions about whether Canada should pull the trigger, but it is wrong to take away the threat. "These are questions that need to be determined at the negotiating table on the Team Canada side, but what is incredibly foolish, whether or not it's a good idea, what's incredibly foolish is to take it off the table before you even start, because that just weakens your position in every possible way," Nenshi said. The Alberta NDP leader also took issue with Smith's previous efforts to build relations with the Trump administration and her decision not to support Carney's retaliatory tariffs. "It's time to show that Albertans are proud Canadians, that we are part of Team Canada, that we are united, and we are strong in our resolve to build a stronger Canadian economy and to stand up to a bully in Donald Trump," Nenshi said.According to Nenshi, six actions Smith should take in light of Trump and his tariffs include strengthening interprovincial trade, strategically engaging with the U.S., diversifying global trade relations, protecting Alberta workers, and recruiting international skilled workers who are wary of moving to America. .A key measure in Canada that has reportedly aggravated the Trump administration throughout the trade dispute has been some Canadian provinces' decision to remove U.S. alcohol from liquor store shelves. Alberta has since stepped away from the U.S. booze ban, opting instead to let Albertans decide whether to buy the products. Smith claims peaceful diplomacy has helped shelter Alberta from the brunt of Trump's tariffs. "I know those who are experiencing tariffs is painful, and we're going to do what we can to get that down to zero, but 97% of our products go across the border tariff-free, and we have not done nasty ads in the United States," said Smith during her radio show on Saturday. "We have not called names on the president at podiums to be able to get cheers and laughter. We try to take a diplomatic approach in all things that we do, and I think that the results speak for themselves."The Alberta NDP claim it is time for Smith to stop giving Trump "everything he wants," reinstate the booze ban, and stand up for Alberta. "So, Premier, give up your dream of being an American governor, and try to be an Alberta premier, and do what's best for Alberta and for Canada,” Nenshi said.Nenshi also used the situation to renew his call for Smith to at least delay Alberta’s referendum on whether to have a referendum on Alberta independence, arguing that such a vote should not take place in the midst of a trade war. “It just says we're weak,” Nenshi said. “It says we're disunited.”