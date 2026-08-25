Alberta

Nenshi says Smith should not deweaponize Alberta's oil in trade negotiations

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Shadow Minister Gurinder Brar speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada.
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi and Shadow Minister Gurinder Brar speaking about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada. Alberta NDP Caucus: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
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