Nenshi says Smith’s amended Alberta Bill of Rights pandering to her base

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi called Premier Danielle Smith's comments about her proposed amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights "nothing but desperate virtue signalling over issues that she thinks will help her leadership review."While Smith wants to amend the Alberta Bill of Rights, Nenshi said Canadians' human rights are protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and provincial bills do not override this. "The Premier's constant playing to her base isn't just irritating; it has real consequences," tweeted Nenshi on Tuesday. For example, he said she is focused on people who refuse to take vaccines. He added she "is not focused on parents who want the best care for their kids or for those struggling with mental health and addiction who continue to lack access to critical services." At the moment, he said Albertans are not focused on amending the Alberta Bill of Rights. He pointed out they care about the cost of groceries in a province where inflation is higher than the national average. Nenshi concluded by saying Albertans care about decent jobs in a province with the highest unemployment rate outside of Atlantic Canada. "They care about our crumbling health care and education systems," he said. "We look forward to debating these priorities with you anytime, not hearing random announcements on pre-recorded videos."Smith said on Tuesday the Alberta government will be introducing legislation to amend and strengthen the Alberta Bill of Rights in a few weeks. With the current Alberta Bill of Rights, she pointed out it serves like a constitutional document, ensuring all government laws and policies align with the listed rights and freedoms. "Now the Bill of Rights has served its purpose well over the years, but as our society evolves, so too must our laws to ensure our rights and freedoms remain properly protected in an everchanging world," she said.