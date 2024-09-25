Alberta

Nenshi says Smith’s amended Alberta Bill of Rights pandering to her base

Naheed Nenshi
Naheed Nenshi Courtesy Naheed Nenshi/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Jobs
Abpoli
Vaccines
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Human Rights
Amendments
Naheed Nenshi
Base
Alberta Bill Of Rights
Virtue Signalling

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news