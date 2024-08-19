Nenshi says Smith’s pronouns policy ‘a gut punch’

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi called Premier Danielle Smith’s policy about requiring children obtain parental consent for pronoun changes at school “a gut punch.” While Smith cares about her pronouns policy, Nenshi said it solves no problem except hers in her leadership review. “She is yet again using vulnerable Albertans as pawns in her quest for political power,” tweeted Nenshi. “We will see so much more of this over the fall.”.To all the transgender children in Alberta, he said they should “know that we have your back and that there are Albertans everywhere who want you to be safe, happy, and live the best lives you can.”Smith said on Thursday her government will not impose her gender identity policies when the new school year starts next month because it has to follow a legislative process. READ MORE: Smith says gender identity policies will not take effect at start of new school yearThe Alberta government starts the fall legislative session on October 28. “Our intention is to bring forward those policies that need legislative approval in the fall session,” she said. Canadian teacher Marisol Luz said she is a teacher and is required to teach the curriculum. “I support and care about ALL my students, trans included,” said Luz. “But I don’t keep secrets from their parents.”.Canadian pop singer Jann Arden said Smith was wrong for bringing in the pronouns policy. “She is a turd,” said Arden..Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said on Thursday Smith is weird for focusing on passing a policy about parental consent for pronoun changes in schools.READ MORE: McGowan says Smith weird for prioritizing pronouns policyWhile Smith is moving ahead with the pronouns policy, McGowan said Albertans are worried about the cost of living, a failing healthcare system, overcrowded schools, climate change, wildfires and droughts, and wages not keeping up with inflation. “But she wants to talk about pronouns,” said McGowan.