EDMONTON — Alberta's NDP is accusing Premier Danielle Smith's government of shortchanging high school students by reducing core course requirements, warning the changes could leave teenagers less prepared for post-secondary education, apprenticeships and the workforce."I came from a family that didn't have anything, but we had opportunity, and we had opportunity in that public education system," said Nenshi during a press conference on Friday."But these changes make it harder for every single student to graduate and to get a good job, because they're based on the idea that students should do less rather than students should do more."Nenshi and members of the Alberta NDP caucus met with trades workers in Edmonton on Friday to discuss the UCP's decision to change graduation requirements in the coming years by reducing the number of core courses required to graduate and increasing the number of option credits..Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides and the UCP government say the changes are intended to give students more choices in high school by allowing them to select courses they believe will be useful after graduation, while also opening the door for teenagers to explore trades-related courses while still in school."Students will have full discretion to take all of the required courses that they need for whatever pathway it is that they choose," said Nicolaides during Question Period on Thursday."If they choose a pathway in the trades, those courses are there; they can take them. If they choose a university pathway, those courses are there; they'll take them."Paige Petraschuk, an industrial carpenter apprentice who spoke at Friday's press conference, said her work requires a strong foundation in core subjects, including math and science."I've seen classmates struggle because they didn't have the same foundation coming in," said Petraschuk. "When you don't have those skills, everything becomes more difficult. That's why I worry about these changes.".The changes have drawn criticism from some Albertans, including teachers, parents and trades workers, who say the UCP failed to consult them before making the changes."Skilled trades rely heavily on math, science, and English," said Scott Papineau, an apprenticeship coordinator with a local ironworkers union. "Tradespeople use those skills every day to read blueprints, understand technical information, perform calculations, solve problems, and work safely."The reality is that trades careers are becoming more technical, not less. A strong foundation in those core subjects helps people succeed in apprenticeship training and on the job."Nicolaides has maintained that the graduation changes are about giving students more choice, not making it easier for them to graduate."The NDP just doesn't want to give students choice," Nicolaides said on Thursday. "They think that they know best. They think that, and they want to be able to tell students what they should do. We believe in freedom of choice, Mr. Speaker. We believe in giving students the flexibility.".Alberta NDP deputy leader Rakhi Pancholi, who has a teenage son of her own, criticized the UCP's graduation changes and questioned whether teenagers should be left to make decisions that could affect their futures without sufficient guidance."Lowering high school graduation standards does not expand choice for students; it limits their choices as adults," said Pancholi. "These changes will affect every Alberta student, teacher, and parent in Alberta. Yet, the government didn't consult with any of them.""Well, except the minister said he did speak to a handful of students who thought that more gym and less English would be awesome. And when I did the same level of consultation with my teenage son and his two friends, they totally agreed. They also think that they should get unlimited screen time and laundry should be optional."The debate centres on whether giving students greater flexibility in choosing high school courses could come at the expense of the foundational education they need to succeed later in life.The NDP argues that teenagers may not fully appreciate how important subjects such as math and English will become when pursuing post-secondary education, apprenticeships or employment."We have to give people pathways and guardrails that make sense," Nenshi said. "Because you will have students who will say, 'Look,' you know, as Paige was saying, 'I really don't like math. I don't want to take a lot of math.' But then they suddenly realize later, 'Gosh, I needed that.'"