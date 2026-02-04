Alberta

Nenshi tells Smith to ditch her 'word salad' and pick a side regarding Alberta independence

Danielle Smith placed in front of a partial Canadian and Alberta flag.
Danielle Smith placed in front of a partial Canadian and Alberta flag. W/S Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Independence
Rahki Pancholi
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news