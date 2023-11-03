Neudorf breaks ranks on Alberta Pension Plan

Alberta Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf admitted people do not want the government’s plan to move to the Alberta Pension Plan (APP). “If Danielle Smith and Nate Horner can’t even convince their own cabinet colleagues that this is a good idea, then why on Earth are they spending millions of Albertans’ hard-earned dollars promoting it on TV and the radio and online and so on?” said Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips (Lethbridge-West) in a Friday statement. “Why are the UCP (United Conservative Party) throwing away a chance to gather Canada’s finance ministers together on a half-baked scheme they don’t even believe in themselves?”.Neudorf sent an email to a constituent concerned about the APP on October 17 where he called Albertans “proud Canadians, incredibly generous and caring.” “And, at this time, would likely not choose to proceed to a referendum.” The Alberta NDP said Finance Minister and Treasury Board President Nate Horner is attending a meeting with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and his provincial and territorial counterparts to discuss the pension scheme Neudorf has lost confidence in.Freeland confirmed on Tuesday she will be holding a special virtual meeting of provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday to discuss the APP. READ MORE: Freeland to hold meeting with provincial finance ministers about Alberta potentially leaving CPP“Like each of you, I have heard serious concerns from Canadians — including Albertans — regarding Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the CPP (Canada Pension Plan),” said Freeland. “Canadians work hard with the promise that a secure pension will be there for them when they retire — and they know that Alberta’s proposed withdrawal is a threat to the pensions of people in Alberta and across Canada.”Earlier in the email, Neudorf attempted to distance Smith from the project and hang it on former Alberta premier Jason Kenney. Smith did not mention the APP in her State of the Province Speech or Speech from the Throne, despite the Alberta government’s ongoing $7.5 million marketing campaign. Phillips concluded by saying it is “time for Nathan Neudorf to say in public what he’s saying in private.” “Albertans don’t want Danielle Smith gambling with their pensions,” said Phillips. On Thursday, the Alberta government brought forward legislation to protect people's pensions and benefits and guarantee the decision to move to the APP is theirs. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government proposes legislation to protect pensions, benefits“This legislation protects the interests of Albertans and provides them assurance that if they move forward with an Alberta Pension Plan, their pensions and their benefits will always be there for them,” said Horner. “This is their money, built up over years of hard work.” Neudorf could not be reached for comment in time for publication.