New Alberta conservative advocacy group loses two executives

Former 1905 Committee principals Tariq Elnaga and Tim Hoven say they have stepped back from it because of personal reasons. Since Elnaga has a number of personal commitments over the next six months, he said he cannot commit to any formal political engagements. “It doesn’t mean I’m disengaged from the political process,” said Elnaga in a Wednesday interview. “I just formally can’t be formally involved because of my own life.” He said any form of political engagement is positive. However, he said he has multiple personal projects he is working on. Since the 1905 Committee is a new organization, he said he is unsure about its direction. While it is too early to determine its success, he wished it well. As an Alberta United Conservative Party member, he has expressed his disappointment in the lack of results from Premier Danielle Smith. Some of the areas he said he is most disappointed with Smith in is the lack of progress on the Alberta Pension Plan, not cutting income taxes, and not reducing the size of government. In Smith’s upcoming leadership review, he said he is unsure how he will vote. His decision will be influenced by her results from now until then. Elnaga concluded by saying the worst outcome that can happen in politics is political disengagement. If people look at voter turnout in elections, he said about 40% of Canadians vote and 60% do not. “That’s pretty disappointing, because the 40% get to make decisions for the rest of us,” he said. Hoven said he was informed on June 4, the 1905 Committee had started some activities and his photo and biography were on the website, but he did not want to become a principal until he learned more about it. “I had not forwarded either the photo or the bio used on the website,” said Hoven. “I asked to have my name, photo and bio removed from the website because I did not know enough about the organizational structure, its goals and objectives, who is working with it, and where it is getting its funding.”On Saturday, he made an additional request was made to remove my name, photo and biography from the website. At that time, they were removed. 1905 Committee Principal Nadine Wellwood said it “has turned out to be a much larger commitment than most were expecting.” “And I know Tim for example has larger aspirations that he is considering and also has personal things he’s dealing with,” said Wellwood. “And as far as Tariq goes, he was very clear when we chatted that he also has work, has rodeo.” Although Elnaga supports its ideas, Wellwood said he does not have the time to commit to it as a principal. She denied putting Hoven’s name on the website without his permission, saying it was miscommunication. Wellwood confirmed on Friday a group of Alberta UCP members created it to try to convince the party to put more effort into fulfilling various campaign promises. READ MORE: Advocacy group formed to push Smith on delivering key election promisesShe said there are many great UCP members who want to get involved and have become disenfranchised with various advocacy groups. While it prioritizes the UCP, it is open to anyone, regardless of party affiliaition.“And so for that reason, I think there’s a good fit with 1905 to kind of fill some of the gap and for some of those people to find a good, solid, professional, very rational, tempered home to belong and be a part of,” she said.