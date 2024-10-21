Alberta

New Alberta senator says Smith should follow evidence, experts with gender identity policies

Kristopher Wells
Kristopher Wells Courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Gratitude
Evidence
Gender Identity Laws
Transgender Children
Kristopher Wells
Radical
Social Transitions
Eva Kurilova

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news