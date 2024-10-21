New Alberta senator says Smith should follow evidence, experts with gender identity policies

Non-Affiliated Sen. Kristopher Wells (Alberta) said Premier Danielle Smith should not be making her gender identity policies based on one person’s story. Wells said he was glad Canadian writer Eva Kurilova found support and love. “Trans kids want the same opportunity,” tweeted Wells. “Listen to the evidence and experts — that’s what should inform good policy, not ideology and pseudoscience.”.Twenty-two American states have banned gender transitions in minors because of the evidence showing their harm. Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have imposed restrictions on them to mitigate this harm. Wells was commenting on Smith sharing a quote Kurilova wrote in a Calgary Herald op-ed about social transitions leading to children locking in their gender identities and proceeding to permanent changes. “Must read story about @eva_kurilova’s personal journey,” said Smith..Kurilova said in a Calgary Herald op-ed on Saturday she was grateful for Smith for moving forward with her gender identity policies, as she was a tomboy who grew up to be lesbian and could have been influenced to change genders if she was a child now. “The premier is constantly accused of hatred and bigotry for seeking to preserve the bodily integrity of youth under 18 and their ability to make fully informed decisions when they reach adulthood,” she said. “Smith has helped move the needle.” Wells said on September 21 he has known Smith for more than one decade after she accused him of being a radical. .New Alberta senator insists he's not a radical like Smith says .Because they have a relationship, he said she “knows my door is always open to meet with her any time she wants to talk about evidence-based policy, rule of law, and human rights.”“There’s nothing radical about following the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he said..Smith confirmed on October 1 the Alberta government is prepared to introduce legislation about its gender identity policies and will do so once the legislature reconvenes..WATCH: Smith says Alberta government moving forward with gender identity policies .While she outlined what to expect in the proposed legislation, she said she wanted to say a few words to the people most affected by it. “I know these are complex and often deeply emotional topics,” she said.