New Alberta wind plan blocks off entire Rockies belt and major park zones, but leaves rest mostly wide open

Three strong winds…That about sums up the Alberta government’s long promised map of exclusion zones for new wind projects.That’s because it essentially blocks off the entire Rocky Mountains from the US border all the way to Grand Cache in the north with an overarching 35-km buffer zone, complemented with so-called ‘visual impact assessment zones’ located primarily west of Calgary, Sundre and Rocky Mountain House..There are also large zones around the Cypress Hills, Dinosaur Provincial Park, Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and Wood Buffalo park near Fort McMurray.But other than that, the vast majority is wide open with the exception of scattered provincial parks, protected areas and UNESCO sites. Solar projects will still be allowed in those areas.That said, there is presently no broad definition of what constitutes a ‘visual impact assessment’ other than it will be determined on a case-by-case basis.The irony is that the rules won’t affect other industries such as oil and gas, logging or mining. An open pit coal mine in the mountains is presently before the regulator.There are also several existing wind projects in the buffer zone near Pincher Creek and it’s not clear how they will be impacted..The UCP government is still working to pin down the final rules on areas like reclamation bonds.Alberta was home to more than 90% of the renewable energy development in Canada last year and developers are worried the rules will put a damper on investment and enthusiasm, which the government denies.The Pembina Institute, initially expressed concerns that the buffer zones would block off three quarters of Alberta from wind development. But it still estimates Alberta’s wind regulations would make 22 projects subject to a visual impact assessment or are in a no-go zone. Combined with the draft agricultural restrictions, 57 projects worth $14 billion could be affected, it said.The Canadian Renewable Energy Association said it remains concerned over “the considerable level of post-moratorium uncertainty” that remains for new projects in the province it says created a climate of uncertainty with negative consequences for investor confidence in Alberta. “While the pause has lifted, there remains significant uncertainty and risk for investors wishing to participate in Canada’s hottest market for renewables. It is critical to get these policy changes right, and to do so quickly,” said Vittoria Bellissimo, CanREA’s president and CEO.