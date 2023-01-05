COVID 19

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

 By Christopher Oldcorn

A new variant of COVID-19, coined "Kraken," has entered Alberta. Currently, four cases have been identified in the province.

However, Alberta Health spokesman Steve Buick said there is "no change in policy or in the advice we’ve received from Alberta Health."

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

guest310
guest310

Hey, I hear the Cracken’s are in town. I hope she beat them tonight.

Weyland Yutani
Weyland Yutani

Yawn.

Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

My natural immunity is ready for any scariant. Bring it!

guest50
guest50

Plenty of information is available on line regarding the scientific need for various vitamins and supplements to maintain optimal health. Unfortunately, this readily available data is currently regarded as mis-information.

Download what you can now before Trudeau's thought-police have everything removed.

guest50
guest50

I would also add that you should buy everything that you can afford to get. The pharmacutical industry is determined that ALL Supplements should be restricted to their regulation/dispersal.

G K
G K

"Dr. Isaac Bogoch"

Just leave please.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Omicron wasn’t scaring enough people, so they came up with a scarier name, I’m gonna say Kraken spiced rum is pretty good stuff, doesn’t scare me a bit.

