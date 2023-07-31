Smith says create provincial DNA lab

On Monday, with an apparent focus on crime reduction, Smith issued a mandate letter to Ellis calling on him to work to keep Alberta families and communities safe.

 WS Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has told Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis to work with partners to create a new provincial DNA lab.

On Monday, with an apparent focus on crime reduction, Smith issued a mandate letter to Ellis calling on him to work to keep Alberta families and communities safe.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Alterego64
Alterego64

Atta girl..keep up the good work Danielle!!!!!

Time to upgrade driving while impaired as well....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.