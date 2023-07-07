The poll said 26% of residents of the Calgary Metropolitan Area are more likely to support the notion of a sovereign Alberta than their counterparts in the Edmonton Metropolitan Area (18%) and all other regions of the province (23%).
A new Research Co. poll said fewer Albertans are openly welcoming the concept of outright sovereignty by leaving Canada.
In the online survey of a representative provincial sample, only 22% of Albertans agree with the idea of Alberta becoming a country independent from Canada, down three points since a similar Research Co. survey was conducted in February 2021.
While only 9% of Albertans who voted for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in this year’s provincial election favour the idea of Alberta’s independence, the proportion rises to 29% among those who cast ballots for the governing United Conservative Party (UCP).
The survey presented respondents with three other scenarios related to sovereignty.
According to the poll just under one in four Albertans (23%, -3) would consent to Alberta and Saskatchewan becoming a country independent from Canada, including 32% of those who do not reside in either of the two main metropolitan areas.
The creation of a nation encompassing Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba garners the backing of 25% of Albertans, while a sovereign country including Canada’s four western provinces — Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia — is supported by 30% of Albertans.
“A third of Albertans aged 35-to-54 (33%) endorse the concept of a nation that featured Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia as its components,” President of Research Co. Mario Canseco said.
“The proportions are slightly lower among those aged 18-to-34 (30%) and aged 55 and over (28%).”
The poll also stated that more than three-in-five Albertans reject each of the four proposals for sovereignty, whether the plan entails only Alberta (71%) or includes Saskatchewan (69%), Saskatchewan and Manitoba (67%) or Saskatchewan, Manitoba and British Columbia (61%).
Fewer than one-in-five Albertans (19%, +1) would agree with Alberta joining the United States — a feeling that is highest among those aged 18-to-34 (31%).
The results of the new poll are based on an online study conducted from June 10 to June 12, among 800 adults in Alberta.
The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Alberta.
The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
(7) comments
Total separation? Why SCARE everyone with that when Alberta can have NATION WITHIN A NATION STATUS just like Quebec and just like First Nations? They make their own laws, health care system, and CAN PROTECT their own culture. WHY is TOTAL SEPARATION being talked about if not to SCARE people not to back Smith?
How much do Albertans and their children and grandchildren have to be mistreated, robbed, threatened, persecuted and ignored before they get off their backsides and fight for their families futures and their freedom? If we can believe this poll.
We should create our own police force, sooner rather than later. It gives us autonomy and control over a provincial police force, rather than a that answers to the federal government. Secondly, most federal contracts for the RCMP expires in 2032 and the feds are already starting to consider ending contract policing. This is why they are entertaining shutting down the Regina training depot. I also welcome our own pension plan since we are currently subsidizing other regions to the tune of $2 billion a year. Nutley certainly doesn't want Albertans to know the truth.
This is why we need independence within confederation, ie, collect our own tax, an Alberta police force, define where and when the fed gets involved in our business, more independence within confederation would mean enforcing the constitutional rights of our province and telling Ottawa to step off when they interfere, which I believe Danielle Smith knows very well that’s what needs to happen. Separation has never been popular among Albertans, as a member of the old WCC, even then it was not popular enough to get close to 50%+1. So we have to take a different path to gain more autonomy within confederation, we need to follow Quebecs path, and basically tell the feds to get stuffed when they step on us.
It's because albertans are addicted to trudeau bucks and are brainwashed by the media. Keep bringing in 1 million immigrants a year and alberta will never secede, since the cities will be full of refugees with their hands out, voting for gibs
Free another way to think about this “poll” assuming it has any relevance is folks have not felt sufficient pain... I would offer that extreme pain is coming.
By way of example “just transition “ folks will be hurting. My fear is when the real pain comes to reaction will be felt over night... causing poor decisions to be made which is why we need a plan built in advance dealing with multiple options.
Keep power dry... stay the course!
Guest, I truly believe Danielle Smith homes and understands this, she is not an Ottawa stooge like Kenney was, he spent far too much time in Ottawa to really know or care about Albertans needs, Smith in the other hand, felt the deceit and dirty politics when Prentice did his skrew job to convince Wildrosers to cross the floor. I think right now Danielle is simply playing nice, for now, but being a strong leader for Alberta, I see signs she knows what Ottawa is up to, but the anger from Albertans toward Ottawa still isn’t strong enough to warrant a vote in separation. We also have to remember, if a referendum is held in Alberta and fails, we will never recover and Ottawa will be even more powerful when it comes to dictating to us. A referendum, while sure to lose, has no upside for Alberta right now.
