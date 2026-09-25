Alberta

New poll shows Alberta independence support slipping

Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition.
Alberta independence supporters gathered to watch Mitch Sylvestre submit the Stay Free Alberta petition. WS: Will Vasseur
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Cbc
Abpoli
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Janet Brown Opinion Research
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Transition Council
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