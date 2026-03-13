Alberta

New poll shows Smith's immigration questions have support from majority of Albertans

Premier Danielle Smith at a press conference in Calgary on February 17, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith at a press conference in Calgary on February 17, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Ableg
Rahki Pancholi
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Leger poll
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta immigration referendum

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