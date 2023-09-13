Heather Stefanson
Image courtesy of CBC

A new poll says PC leader and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has the highest approval level since she took office in 2021 amid a contentious provincial election.

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute said three in ten (28%) Manitobans approve of Stefanson, up three points, while twice as many (60%) are critical of her performance.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Warning to Manitobans, do NOT, repeat, do NOT believe the polls, Angus Reed is a far left propaganda wing of the Liberal regime, they want you to believe the PCs are leading so you will stay home, get out and vote, take someone to the polls with you, talk to neighbors convince them to vote and vote conservative, these people are evil, Angus Reed is not a polling company but a Liberal propaganda machine.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Goes to show you, give the people what they want, and they will vote for you. Stope the woke nonsense, and be sensible by addressing the concerns. Why cant politicians figure that out?

Jobs, housing, cost of living, human rights

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

P1. Because being honest and working hard for voters does not win elections/power. The Left Wing H8 Cult divides citizens, spreads H8 and lies .... and it appears to be the winning recipe .... for now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.