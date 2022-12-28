A new supportive housing facility is opening south Edmonton to provide safe, stable housing for Edmontonians who would otherwise be at risk of homelessness.
"This budget includes a significant increase in funding for more Transit Peace Officers (TPO) who will be working in the stations and on the LRT/buses. There will be another 24 TPOs which is a little over a 25% increase in the number of officers," Andrew Knack from Edmonton City Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.
"While I’d like to get to the same level of TPOs as Calgary, there’s a substantial increase coming on top of the previous increase a few months ago. Increasing to Calgary’s level will be considered as part of our budget adjustments in 2023."
Edmonton's LRT stations have been experiencing problems with homelessness, with residents reporting constant incidents of open defecation and used needles littering the ground.
The Mustard Seed Prairie Manor is trying to help residents who have no place to go and is offering sober living.
It has gradually welcomed residents since late summer and is now 70%. The site is one of eight projects funded by the City of Edmonton and the Government of Canada as part of the first two rounds of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), a national housing program aimed at new housing for vulnerable Canadians.
“Prairie Manor is not just welcoming Edmontonians who might struggle to keep finding stable housing this winter, it’s giving them a permanent place to call home,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.
“This project builds on The Mustard Seed’s long history of working to address houselessness, reduce poverty and help Edmontonians meet their basic needs.”
Through the RHI, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) provided $9.2 million, and the City provided $1.7 million, to renovate a former hotel in Strathcona Junction into 85 self-contained supportive housing units. The RHI is a $2.5-billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing across the country.
“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of housing and diversity and inclusion.
“Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is quickly delivering affordable housing to Canadians most in need. Edmontonians who would otherwise be at risk now have homes at Mustard Seed Prairie Manor. This is one of the many ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”
The way it works is, supportive housing residents sign a lease, pay rent based on 30% of their income and live in an apartment they can furnish and decorate.
They also receive supports tailored to their needs. Staff are on-site 24 hours a day and residents receive a range of services through referrals and visits.
Prairie Manor has floors dedicated to females, individuals with low mobility, and sober living. Of the total suites, 49 units are reserved for indigenous people, which reflects the 57% of Edmontonians currently experiencing homelessness who identify as indigenous.
“The Mustard Seed is so grateful for the opportunity to create a space where those who have experienced homelessness can find comfort and peace,” said Katie Kitschke, director of housing, The Mustard Seed Edmonton.
“We know that there is still so much work to be done, but we are proud to be a part of it."
Good news! Security for folks using the transit system is Job #1. Hmmm, could it be, Arthur, that your reporting lit a fire under the a$$e$ of Edmonton city council? Just sayin'.
A sober living facility for the homeless is great news and long overdue. Helping people kick their addictions instead of kicking them when they're down, is the only way, imho, we will solve the problem. Well, maybe maybe we'll never 'completely' solve the problem but it's better than doing nothing. I wish the Musttard Seed good luck with this.
I agree Woodrow, Arthur has done an awesome job reporting in this. I also believe we need to help these people get clean and sober, and get off the streets, repeatedly arresting them, sending them to jail for a couple months and releasing them without treatment simply does not work. Mandatory treatment sentencing should be part of the judicial system. If a person continuously commits petty crimes, has an addiction problem, then instead of 3-6 months in prison, maybe 3-6 months mandatory rehab?
Thanks for the support. Stand up for what you believe in even if you're standing alone is what I was taught. I will not back down and will keep observing and reporting the truth. Hopefully I don't get killed in the process.
[thumbup]Yes, be careful. I know Edmonton well and it can be dangerous.
Totally agree with all your points, FreeAlberta. The time for ignoring these people is long past due and I'm glad to see that Danielle is on board with helping them. And yes, a big thumbs up to Arthur for his 'in-your-face' reporting of the problem. He's hard to ignore if one is an Edmonton city councillor. Lol.
