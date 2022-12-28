new housing is opening for the homeless

The Mustard Seed Prairie Manor is trying to help residents who have no place to go and is offering sober living.

A new supportive housing facility is opening south Edmonton to provide safe, stable housing for Edmontonians who would otherwise be at risk of homelessness.

"This budget includes a significant increase in funding for more Transit Peace Officers (TPO) who will be working in the stations and on the LRT/buses. There will be another 24 TPOs which is a little over a 25% increase in the number of officers," Andrew Knack from Edmonton City Council said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Good news! Security for folks using the transit system is Job #1. Hmmm, could it be, Arthur, that your reporting lit a fire under the a$$e$ of Edmonton city council? Just sayin'.

A sober living facility for the homeless is great news and long overdue. Helping people kick their addictions instead of kicking them when they're down, is the only way, imho, we will solve the problem. Well, maybe maybe we'll never 'completely' solve the problem but it's better than doing nothing. I wish the Musttard Seed good luck with this.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I agree Woodrow, Arthur has done an awesome job reporting in this. I also believe we need to help these people get clean and sober, and get off the streets, repeatedly arresting them, sending them to jail for a couple months and releasing them without treatment simply does not work. Mandatory treatment sentencing should be part of the judicial system. If a person continuously commits petty crimes, has an addiction problem, then instead of 3-6 months in prison, maybe 3-6 months mandatory rehab?

Arthur C. Green Staff
Arthur C. Green

Thanks for the support. Stand up for what you believe in even if you're standing alone is what I was taught. I will not back down and will keep observing and reporting the truth. Hopefully I don't get killed in the process.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yes, be careful. I know Edmonton well and it can be dangerous.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Totally agree with all your points, FreeAlberta. The time for ignoring these people is long past due and I'm glad to see that Danielle is on board with helping them. And yes, a big thumbs up to Arthur for his 'in-your-face' reporting of the problem. He's hard to ignore if one is an Edmonton city councillor. Lol.

