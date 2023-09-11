GOA justice hitting the streets

Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mickey Amery (L) and  Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis (R).

 Photo By: Arthur C. Green

As Edmonton faces an increase in severe crime, social disorder, and violence citywide, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is taking action with the UCP government to address safety in public spaces with a more intensive focus on the criminality and disorder associated with open-air drug use and drug trafficking.

On Monday, Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mickey Amery said new targeted prosecution units and stricter bail protocol will make offenders accountable for their actions and better protect Albertans from violent criminal activity.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

And what does So Hi and Edmonton Clowncil do? Well they hold meeting about handing over the river valley to the Feds.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Wait a minute

It’s far right and racist not to let murderers and rapists run around free

Taz
Taz

The police state is here. Liberals invite the crimes and then use that to crack down on our rights.

