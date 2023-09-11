As Edmonton faces an increase in severe crime, social disorder, and violence citywide, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is taking action with the UCP government to address safety in public spaces with a more intensive focus on the criminality and disorder associated with open-air drug use and drug trafficking.
On Monday, Alberta Minister of Justice and Attorney General Mickey Amery said new targeted prosecution units and stricter bail protocol will make offenders accountable for their actions and better protect Albertans from violent criminal activity.
“The position of the Alberta government is absolutely clear: there is no safe haven in Alberta for criminals," Amery said.
Amery said Albertans deserve to feel safe and protected from repeat violent offenders, which is why the province is introducing new measures to make sure Albertans feel secure and protected in their communities.
The UCP government said targeted prosecution units in Alberta’s major urban centres will help address deteriorating safety and keep Albertans safe from those who commit violent crimes.
The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) will create teams with expertise to focus on the increased level of crime and the prosecution of violent criminals in Edmonton and Calgary.
Prosecutors on these teams will work with law enforcement to focus on specific issues affecting these communities, including drug houses and available social supports and how these factors affect the amount and type of crime occurring.
"These changes add to our existing efforts to make sure all criminals, especially repeat violent offenders, are held accountable for their actions," Amery said.
Annual crime statistics show Edmonton’s total crime rate increased by 8% between 2021 and 2022, with the violent crime rate increasing by 13% in the same time frame.
Though the impacts are magnified in areas such as the downtown core, the effects are felt citywide and by all demographics. In 2022, there were 15,180 victims of violent crime, an 18% increase from 2021.
“There has been a visible increase in socially unacceptable behaviours on our streets and in places like our parks, pedways and LRT stations. The impacts of violence and social disorder, including random violence, have grown increasingly prominent,” EPS Police Chief Dale McFee said.
“We are sending a clear message that safety is the priority. No Edmontonian should be at risk of becoming a victim and no one should feel that their right to go about their lives within these spaces is compromised.”
The UCP government said changes to the bail practice protocol for Crown prosecutors will prioritize public safety and take a tough approach to crimes caused by repeat violent offenders and gang activity.
The UCP government said the protocol provides guidance to prosecutors to seek to detain any accused who is a threat to public safety, especially repeat violent offenders, unless the risk to public safety can be addressed by bail conditions. Prosecutors must evaluate the risk that the accused will commit another offence if released.
In addition, the attorney general is terminating the triage practice protocol, which has been met with public concern since it came into effect in 2017. Eliminating this protocol will better address violent crimes in the community and ensure all viable charges are prosecuted.
“In the absence of needed bail reform from the federal government, Alberta is taking a zero-tolerance approach to ensure citizens are safe and secure in their communities," Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.
"Violence, social disorder and open-air drug use are unacceptable, and we will do everything in our power to take back our streets and ensure they’re safe for Albertans.”
Ellis noted these measures build on several actions the UCP government is taking to improve public safety, including increased investments in the Alberta Sheriffs, additional funding to hire 100 more street-level police officers in Edmonton and Calgary and a $5-million grant to each city to improve public safety on their transit networks.
The EPS said the announcement on Monday, 'Safer Public Spaces' describes the ongoing focused work of EPS with various partners, agencies and within the health system to ensure violence and social disorder are addressed promptly and adequately.
This includes addressing open-air drug use in public spaces.
"We are not walking by anymore," McFee said.
It is based on the foundational principle all public spaces must be maintained for the safe and appropriate use of all.
Addressing the proliferation of visible drug use and drug trafficking in Edmonton is a multi-pronged approach and EPS said it will be working with the UCP government and the City of Edmonton to ensure Safer Public Spaces can have immediate impacts while medium and long-term solutions are advanced.
For EPS, enforcement and policing-related activities will have these major objectives:
- Reduce the unacceptable levels of violence, particularly random violence, by addressing all factors contributing to victimization, much of which is closely linked to the drug trade.
- Effect sustainable behaviour change within public spaces, including the visible use of drugs.
- Offer support for those who are victimized and links to treatment where willing.
- Aggressive enforcement of those who are supplying and carrying out the drug trade, who often target and victimize the most vulnerable of Edmonton’s community members.
- Work with the City of Edmonton to address the unacceptable levels of violence, victimization and public safety threats tied to encampments.
“Police respond to criminal behaviour, and we will continue to rely on lawful placement within all public spaces to do so. The types of drugs on our streets are dangerous for users and for everyone around them and we cannot help anyone if we do not ensure the safety of our city for all," McFee said.
"EPS initiatives like HSOC, Transit Safety teams, HELP and our new Integrated Care Centre all provide essential service in linking people to support. We know more is needed in all aspects of the social safety ecosystem, but effective policing of crime and disorder is also needed to get the balance back in all our communities."
As this work evolves, the EPS said it will continue to engage with key stakeholders and publicly share information on progress and efforts as available.
And what does So Hi and Edmonton Clowncil do? Well they hold meeting about handing over the river valley to the Feds.
Wait a minute
It's far right and racist not to let murderers and rapists run around free
The police state is here. Liberals invite the crimes and then use that to crack down on our rights.
