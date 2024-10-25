Nicolaides denounces Edmonton education support staff for joining labour protest

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the government was disappointed CUPE Local 3550 members chose to engage in illegal job action by missing work and participating in the labour rally on the Alberta Legislature Grounds. However, Nicolaides said this is a local matter between CUPE Local 3550 and the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB). “A process was implemented that would provide the opportunity for the parties to continue exploring resolution to their bargaining without need for job action and disruptions to students and their learning,” said Nicolaides in a Thursday statement. “It is our hope that the union considers the impact of this activity on students and families, choose to discontinue what seems to be a strike, and go back to the bargaining table with their local school board and work towards a deal that is fair and reasonable.” .The Alberta government said on Tuesday it had appointed a Disputes Inquiry Board (DIB) to help the EPSB and its support staff reach a collective agreement..UPDATED: CUPE Alberta says education support workers need a fair deal .“Alberta’s government is providing another mediator to the parties in this dispute so that there is a full opportunity for the parties to reach a negotiated settlement before a work disruption occurs,” said Alberta Jobs, Economy, and Trade Minister Matt Jones. Because the DIB was established before strike or lockout action began, the Alberta government said the local cannot strike and the employers cannot lock out employees until the inquiry process concludes. It added negotiations between the two sides can occur when the DIB is in place. Around 8,100 people gathered for the Rally for Respect on the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton on Thursday to call for the government to be kind to union workers..WATCH: About 8,100 people attend labour rally on Alberta Legislature Grounds.Alberta Federation of Labour President Gil McGowan said no matter what bargaining table people are at, unions are making the same requests. “We’re saying that workers deserve wages that keep up with inflation,” said McGowan.