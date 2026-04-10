Alberta

Alberta Education ministers' goal to establish neutrality in Alberta schools

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the use of personal mobile devices and social media in schools.
Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the use of personal mobile devices and social media in schools. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Ableg
Alberta Education
Alberta Schools

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