It’s a nightmare story for provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan that rely on fossil fuels to power their economies and keep the lights on.

That’s because Canada’s Energy Regulator released its long awaited “pathways” to net-zero report — euphemistically titled Canada’s Energy Future: 2023 — that outlines steps the country would need to take to achieve what even its chief economist admits is “a very challenging and ambitious goal.”

Energy mix

Oil and gas — in green — under the CER’s net-zero scenarios.
Oil price scenarios

Oil price assumptions for net zero.
Oil sands forecast

Oil sands production expected to roll over this decade.

(13) comments

Robadam
Robadam

The real goal is net zero human life

rianc
rianc

Net Zero is not an achievable goal, it is a new euphemism from the Global Warming Conspiracists to destroy the world's economy. We can get enough power from wind and solar so in Canada we won't be able to move anywhere while Canadians freeze in the dark in their homes. This is the biggest problem with dictators like Trudumb wants to be is that they don't care about their own citizens. So either this idiot gets voted out of office or Albertans should vote themselves out of Canada.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Alberta 51

RegSott
RegSott

I don't know how this will end but I do know two things, it won't be like Trudeau thinks and it won't be pretty

PersonOne
PersonOne

We will freeze in the dark, because most wont be able to afford to pay the price of comfort. Happening now in Europe. The Elites are not concerned at all, as they will not suffer this reality.

So, is this what staying in Canada will do for us? Only fools would think that staying in such a country was the reasonable course of action.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Net Zero is an impossible Fantasy . . . since there is NOTHING known today that can replace Oil & Gas . . . certainly not made in China Windmills & Solar Panels.

Britain & Germany have already fired up their Coal Power because the 100s of BILLIONS invested in the now failed Windmills & Solar Panels was laughable.

Windmills & Solar Panels made in China with massive emmissions . . . will NEVER recover the amount of Emissions created in their Manufacture.

Only complete Fools & Enviro-Cultists would go down this Road To Failure.

Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup]

northrungrader
northrungrader

Meanwhile let us import 400,000 to 1,200,000 new citizens , each year, from warm climates to the 2nd coldest County on the planet. Pierre, Jagmeet, and Justin all want more immigration. Cutting down trees to heat our homes is sure going to save the climate.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Instead of this bs lets just make a deal with a nice warm country. Abandon chinada. Its clearly not viable to remain here.

Big10-4
Big10-4

We are set to freeze to death in the dark! All part of the plan.

00676
00676

Let’s have a discussion about the GHG being emitted by China and India. This whole charade has got nothing to do with GHG. It’s all about control of the plebs.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Maybe we should thank China and India for that, more CO2 means more plant growth and less desert.

guest1265
guest1265

Agree 100%

