Nixon, Schulz defend social services spending, carbon tax opposition

Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said while the government appreciates the work his ministry does, it was unfeasible to expand it. “We recognize the value, which is why we increased the budget last year and why we have maintained the budget this year,” said Nixon in a Tuesday panel at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta Spring 2024 Convention. “The reality, as the finance minister will tell you, is we also had some tough fiscal circumstances to be able to make sure the budget was still balanced.” At the moment, Nixon said the Alberta government was dealing with statutory requirements to increase social benefits. While the best position was a flat budget for Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services, he pointed out the valuable work it does. He called this spending “a reflection of what it takes to be able to meet our fiscal obligations while meeting our social obligations across the province.” For example, the government has increased spending on fighting homelessness to the most in the province’s history. When it comes to addressing homelessness, he said the government has focused on the large cities. The government has taken down homeless encampments in Edmonton. Rather than leave up the encampments, it has put together a navigation centre with social supports. He vowed to expand navigation centres across Alberta. The further people get from large cities, Nixon said the more unique the situation is over distance to social services. He said the point of these social services is to help communities and allow homeless people to get off the streets. The Alberta government said on February 29 Budget 2024 hopes to keep life affordable and support Albertans most affected by inflation. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Trying to make life easier and more affordable for Alberta families“With each strategic investment in affordable housing, reducing homelessness and supporting our seniors and people with disabilities, we are strengthening our communities and empowering vulnerable Albertans to thrive and succeed,” said Nixon. To give people and families greater access to affordable housing, the Alberta government said it will spend $717 million in capital grants in line with Stronger Foundations. Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz said she could rant for one hour against the carbon tax. “It is frustrating, because the narrative they are putting forward doesn’t actually make sense,” said Schulz. “The carbon taxes are not reducing emissions.” Schulz acknowledged she read a letter from a person who asked if the Canadian government recognizes carbon dioxide was required for photosynthesis and that forests and grasslands reduce emissions. She said the government will define fighting climate change on its own terms. While the Canadian government supports the carbon tax, she said it is not the solution. However, it will continue to lead the way. When the Alberta government was at COP28, people talked about the great work it was doing with carbon capture utilization and storage and methane emissions reduction. The Canadian government gave zero credit to Alberta. When the Canadian government talks about net zero, she accused it of meaning zero. This means it wants to shut down all of Alberta’s major industries. She said Alberta’s energy industry can lift people out of poverty around the world and provide people with a high standard of living. Under its leadership, she said it is “leading the way in a way that still prioritizes safe, affordable, reliable energy.” Since Alberta’s emissions are dropping on its own terms, she said they should be producing more to meet what the world needs. That is what neutrality means. Schulz said Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault did not tell her about the oil and gas emissions cap before because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement. If Guilbeault respected federalism, she said she would not have to sign an NDA to talk with him.