Nixon’s son discharged from hospital after car accident

Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon’s son Austin, 16, has been in the hospital recovering from a car accident for the last few months. However, Jason and his wife Tiffany said Austin has achieved a new milestone, as he has been discharged from the hospital and returned to Sundre, AB, to continue his rehabilitation as a day patient. “After four long months, our family is reunited and able to support Austin in his long road to recovery from the comfort of home,” said Jason and Tiffany in a statement..Jason and Tiffany confirmed in December Austin and their daughter Chyanne, 16, were involved in a motor vehicle accident. READ MORE: Jason Nixon’s youngest children involved in motor vehicle crash“We are relieved that our daughter Chyanne sustained no major injuries and is recovering,” they said. “However, our son Austin is currently in critical but stable condition.”.Jason and Tiffany said the weeks Austin was in a coma were the worst of their lives and the possibility he would never wake up was the biggest fear any parents can face. Through the support of healthcare workers, family, friends and prayer warriors, they said he fought back. They called the day he woke up from his coma as “a day that we will celebrate for the rest of our lives.” While they knew the journey ahead would be long, they said they were grateful to have the chance to support him. Every day, they said they are amazed by his progress. This is because he has fought every step of the way, relearning how to move, speak, walk and care for himself. At the moment, Austin has to regain the ability to eat and adjust to going back to school. But they said they could not be more proud of his determination through this process and are confident he will make a full recovery. Jason and Tiffany concluded by saying Austin has a long road ahead to recover from the car accident. With the support from countless people throughout this incident, they said they “are able to walk the path ahead with the incredible medical team who has dedicated themselves to supporting our son.”“Thank you again for all of your support and prayers,” they said. “We cannot and never will be able to fully express our gratitude to each and every one of you.”