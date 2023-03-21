Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says the "No More Pipelines law" is hurting the long-term economic prosperity of the province.
“On March 22, Alberta will present its arguments to the Supreme Court of Canada regarding the federal Impact Assessment Act, better known as the ‘No More Pipelines law,’ as part of a two-day hearing," Shandro said on Tuesday.
“This — no more pipelines — act is a threat to the long-term economic prosperity of our province, our energy industry and the entire country. We want to grow investment in Alberta, not have it driven away by unbalanced, unpredictable new rules for major projects."
Shandro noted that over the past 25 years, Alberta has contributed $400 billion more to the federal government’s revenues than it has received in federal spending.
"In 2021, Alberta was the only province that made a positive net fiscal contribution to the federation," Shandro said.
"Albertans paid $394 million more in taxes to the federal government than they received in federal spending. Any damage to the Alberta economy caused by the ‘No More Pipelines’ act will be felt across the country."
Shandro also said this act doesn’t just harm the economy. It is also a violation of the exclusive constitutional jurisdiction of provinces and territories to control the development of their natural resources.
"Last May, Alberta’s Court of Appeal ruled that the Impact Assessment Act was unconstitutional in a 4-1 decision. Seven other provinces are joining Alberta as interveners in this case and to defend provincial rights," Shandro said.
“Alberta began the fight against this act while it was still a bill before Parliament, and we will continue to use every tool available to stand up for Albertans’ interests. Alberta is speaking up for a strong provincial and national economy and pushing back against federal intrusion on provincial jurisdiction.”
Fingers crossed the Supreme Court rules against Alberta.
More Albertans need to wake up to the fact we do not need Canada.
Alberta donated $400 billion to people and causes that hate and loath us. Imagine what Alberta would look like with $400 billion invested here, at home in Alberta.
