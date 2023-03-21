Shandro

Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro says the "No More Pipelines law" is hurting the long-term economic prosperity of the province.

“On March 22, Alberta will present its arguments to the Supreme Court of Canada regarding the federal Impact Assessment Act, better known as the ‘No More Pipelines law,’ as part of a two-day hearing," Shandro said on Tuesday.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

NorthernTrumper
NorthernTrumper

Fingers crossed the Supreme Court rules against Alberta.

More Albertans need to wake up to the fact we do not need Canada.

Alberta donated $400 billion to people and causes that hate and loath us. Imagine what Alberta would look like with $400 billion invested here, at home in Alberta.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.