Alberta

'NO': Smith shuts down hopes for Stay Free Alberta referendum

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to Albertans after Alberta's referendum on whether to pursue a binding independence vote.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to Albertans after Alberta's referendum on whether to pursue a binding independence vote. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Thomas Lukaszuk
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Mitch Sylvestre
Stay Free Alberta
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Forever Canadian
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