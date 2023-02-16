Lose your bikini top? No problem, says the City of Edmonton that decided to allow women to swim bare chested if they choose.
If they're swimming in city public pools, that is. Currently, the city operates 15 indoor pools and four outdoor pools.
In June 2022, the City of Edmonton changed its swimwear guidelines, letting anyone go topless at any city-owned swimming pool.
"All patrons are allowed to swim and lounge around at the City of Edmonton pools without a top on, regardless of their gender identity," Priya Bhasin-Singh, director of Edmonton's aquatics and community leisure centres told CBC News.
Bhasin-Singh noted the policy aligns with gender identity and expression protections found in the Alberta Human Rights Act.
"We believe our swimming guidelines must not discriminate on the basis of gender and not exclude anyone visiting a city facility," Bhasin-Singh said in a statement to CBC News.
According to the City of Edmonton pool website, "All patrons are permitted to go topless in city-operated pools if they so wish."
The review of the pool rules started in 2019 and the City of Edmonton claims it came about because of a Human Rights issue.
“This update to our swimming attire guidelines was implemented in June 2022, following a series of engagement sessions with focus groups in 2019 that included a diverse set of individuals from different age groups, cultural backgrounds, genders, gender identities and sexual orientations,” the city said in a statement to Global News.
“This is a human rights issue and we have an obligation to treat all individuals equally when using city pools."
Social media has been abuzz in Alberta over the rule.
"I love the Instagram uproar about women being allowed to be topless in Edmonton pools. What a bunch of clowns," one Twitter user said.
"I’ve seen the tweet a few times about it being OK for everyone to be topless in Edmonton swimming pools. I assumed it was a joke. Well … it’s not. It’s right on their website. I just looked it up. Apparently, it’s not new," another user said.
The rule only applies to city pools. Chests must be covered in other areas of recreation centres, according to the city.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(8) comments
Just get out of any globalist-run city. The future is one of decay and eventual collapse.
Not being from the city, does the city charge a fee to use the pools, indoor ones anyways? Here's hoping the majority of the public does not want this and will not support the pools. GO WOKE GO BROKE
What groups did they consult?? I am sure if you took a pole of 1000 average people in Edmonton 90% of people will not like this policy. This kind of policy and drag shows for children are waking people up to the installed puppets who run all our big cities. We need to vote out these civic politicians that are all
Funded with George Soros backed foreign groups. As Voters we need to wake the F up.
Right in line with allowing naked men in girls change rooms.
Then there will be a hue and cry when men are gawking at bare breasted women because our culture sexualized breasts. Let the offending and misogyny comments begin.
Honestly! Where is the line nowadays?
Nothing to see here folks, please resume swimming as usual. Holy Moly, watch the horndogs start hitting the pools with simple gender pronouns getting them into womens change rooms and then regular pool attendance to oggle topless women before heading to the change room and......
I'm okay with it but I'm pretty sure my wife would get up and leave.
