Topless swimming permitted in Edmonton

Currently, the city operates 15 indoor pools and four outdoor pools.

Lose your bikini top? No problem, says the City of Edmonton that decided to allow women to swim bare chested if they choose.

If they're swimming in city public pools, that is. Currently, the city operates 15 indoor pools and four outdoor pools.

Illusion
Illusion

Just get out of any globalist-run city. The future is one of decay and eventual collapse.

Big104
Big104

Not being from the city, does the city charge a fee to use the pools, indoor ones anyways? Here's hoping the majority of the public does not want this and will not support the pools. GO WOKE GO BROKE

Free Canada
Free Canada

What groups did they consult?? I am sure if you took a pole of 1000 average people in Edmonton 90% of people will not like this policy. This kind of policy and drag shows for children are waking people up to the installed puppets who run all our big cities. We need to vote out these civic politicians that are all

Funded with George Soros backed foreign groups. As Voters we need to wake the F up.

BG Manning
BG Manning

Right in line with allowing naked men in girls change rooms.

willowravenwolf
willowravenwolf

Then there will be a hue and cry when men are gawking at bare breasted women because our culture sexualized breasts. Let the offending and misogyny comments begin.

PenPen
PenPen

Honestly! Where is the line nowadays?

Grinder
Grinder

Nothing to see here folks, please resume swimming as usual. Holy Moly, watch the horndogs start hitting the pools with simple gender pronouns getting them into womens change rooms and then regular pool attendance to oggle topless women before heading to the change room and......

G K
G K

I'm okay with it but I'm pretty sure my wife would get up and leave.

