Northcott's "No more Lockdowns" rodeo case dropped after pandemic orders deemed invalid

Arthur C. Green

Aug 31, 2023

By Dave Naylor

The No More Lockdowns rodeo organizer Ty Northcott had his charges dropped after a judge's pandemic orders were deemed invalid. Photo by Daryl Logan, Western Standard

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) said in a written statement it has concluded "there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction in relation to Public Health Act charges."

READ MORE: Notley blasts No More Lockdown Rodeo; Day 2 of event underway

The No More Lockdowns Rodeo had a successful two-day run near Bowden which drew about 2,000 fans each day in May, 2021.

NDP leader Rachel Notley blasted the event.

A the time, Notley took to social media to express her displeasure with the rodeo taking place after western action and speakers took a stand against the provincial COVID-19 lockdowns. 

A Court of King's Bench decision, called Ingram, found the province's public health orders were improperly imposed, making them invalid.

On Thursday, Chief Crown Prosecutor Peter Mackenzie appeared before Justice James Glass in Red Deer's provincial court.

Mackenzie invited the judge to direct a stay of prosecution in light of the Ingram decision.

A Stay of Proceedings is when a trial is stopped temporarily by the Crown attorney or ended by a judge.

The CBC reported Glass said his request was "in accordance with the King's Bench decision and thus I will enter that judicial stay."

Northcott was not in court for the end of his prosecution.

The Western Standard reached out to Northcott for comment, but so far has not heard back.

Tags: Global Health, Pandemic, Ty Northcott, Rachel Notley, Ndp Leader, Western Standard, Bowden, Judge, Chief Crown Prosecutor, Court Of King, The Western Standard, Crown Attorney, Alberta Crown Prosecution Service

Arthur C. Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
