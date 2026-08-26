Alberta

Northern Alberta teen arrested after threatening to shoot students on first day back

Seven firearms seized, teen arrested by police in the town of Manning, AB after school shooting threat thwarted
RCMP
RCMP Courtesy of CBC
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Rcmp
Northern Alberta
Alberta Rcmp
School Shooting
Manning Alberta
School Shooting prevented
Firearms seized
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