Northern Alberta teen arrested after threatening to shoot students on first day back

A teenager in the Northern Alberta town of Manning is set to be charged after threatening to shoot fellow students on the first day back to school.Alberta RCMP received reports that a 16-year-old student had made threats to shoot other students when school returns on September 1. Mounties did not specify which school was targeted in the threats, but with Manning only having one high school, it's likely no mystery to local residents. After receiving the reports, Mounties searched a local residence on Tuesday and discovered and seized seven firearms from the home.A teenager was also arrested, and police say he will be charged with uttering threats, pending Crown approval."We want the public to know that we take every threat to our children’s safety seriously," said Manning RCMP commander Sgt. Gavin Ool in a statement."We immediately looped in our partners at the school, as well as the Peace River School Division, in order to assist us in the investigation as well as review security measures.".Ool also praised those who had reported the threats, saying that it is those kinds of reports that help prevent tragedies."We encourage members of the public to always report any threats to our children and allow us to fully investigate and prevent these disasters from happening.”Peace River School District superintendent Jeff Thompson gave thanks to Sgt. Ool and the Manning RCMP detachment for their quick response, noting the partnership between the school board and the police."We are grateful for the swift response from, and ongoing partnership with, Sgt. Ool and the Manning RCMP Detachment. Working together with our RCMP partners strengthens our ability to protect and support our school community.”The high school is expected to open as normal for the first day of school next month.