Alberta

'NOT A CHANCE IN HELL:' Smith's chief of staff says Alberta's oil industry will not enter Canada's trade war

One of China’s largest privately owned petrochemical companies is weighing a possible deal to buy oil from the proposed Alberta-BC coast pipeline, according to sources close to the matter.
One of China’s largest privately owned petrochemical companies is weighing a possible deal to buy oil from the proposed Alberta-BC coast pipeline, according to sources close to the matter.Courtesy of Kinder Morgan Canada
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Abpoli
Rob Anderson
Cusma
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canada US trade war
Canada tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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